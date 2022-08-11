Free personality test at JSS

The JSS Training Institute for Competitive Examinations will conduct a free personality test on August 12 from 11 am.

Qualified candidates can register on or before August 10. IAS/KAS officers and subject experts will be a part of the mock interview panel.

For details, contact the office at 2nd floor, 1st Main Road, Jayanagar 8th Block, or call 9845055718. For details, visit www.jsstice.in.