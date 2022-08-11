Free personality test at JSS

The JSS Training Institute for Competitive Examinations will conduct a free personality test on August 12 from 11 am.
Qualified candidates can register on or before August 10. IAS/KAS officers and subject experts will be a part of the mock interview panel.
For details, contact the office at 2nd floor, 1st Main Road, Jayanagar 8th Block, or call 9845055718. For details, visit www.jsstice.in.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube