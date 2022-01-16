Frivolous pleas against Wipro: 2 convicted for contempt

The high court has convicted two persons of contempt of court for repeatedly filing of cases against Wipro Ltd, its group of companies and founder chairman Azim Premji. The convicts are R Subramanian, who appeared as an advocate, and P Sadanand, who claimed to be a volunteer of "India Awake For Transparency Ltd", a Chennai-based "shell company".

A division bench headed by Justice B Veerappa sentenced the convicts to two months' simple imprisonment and fined them Rs 2,000 each.

India Awake for Transparency had alleged that the assets belonging to certain companies were illegally diverted through gifts/transfers to a private trust controlled by the Premji couple after those companies were wound up. However, it was argued that though the issue has been settled by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Chennai-based company has been filing repeated petitions.

Dismissing a petition filed by India Awake for Transparency, a single bench of the high court had imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on February 12, 2021. On an appeal, a division bench on March 25, 2021 upheld the single bench order and said that Chennai-based company's conduct amounted to criminal contempt.

The court on Saturday held that accused No. 2 Subramanian is the alter ego of 'India Awake for Transparency' and the firm is only a corporate facade used by him. The continuous litigations are at the instance of Subramanian and Sadanand. They thereby invited the criminal contempt, the bench said.

The petition was filed by Hasham Investment and Trading Company Ltd, Wipro Ltd and its chairman Azim Premji.