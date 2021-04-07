From the Newsroom: New prohibitory orders across Bengaluru

In your evening news brief, Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru, RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4% and a Delhi court says that wearing mask even when driving alone in a car is mandatory.

Here is the top news of April 7, 2021:

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday held that wearing a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle was mandatory amid the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that the face covering is like a 'Suraksha Kavach' amid the pandemic.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the pleas challenging the same.

The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintaining an accommodative stand. The reverse repo rate stands at 3.35%

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee kept its estimate for economic growth unchanged at 10.5 % for the current fiscal.

As Bengaluru is inching towards the 5,000-mark of fresh Covid-19 cases on daily basis, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Kamal Pant on Wednesday imposed new prohibitory orders across Bengaluru to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

The police had already imposed prohibitory orders from April 4 to April 20 banning gatherings in the form of protests and rallies.

The latest order by the Police Commissioner banned “operation of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium and party halls, etc. in apartments and residential complexes in the limits of Bengaluru City.”

