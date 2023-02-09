G20 delegation to tour Bannerghatta park

Senior ministerial delegates from nearly 30 countries will visit the Bannerghatta National Park and Kalkere Arboretum on Thursday as part of the events organised by the Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG).

As part of the first meeting under India’s chairmanship, India will begin the day by showcasing models for the restoration of forest ecosystems, as well as four different types of forests curated at the arboretum, according to Richa Sharma, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.

At Bannerghatta, the delegates will be taken to the butterfly park and animal safari, where they will be able to learn about Karnataka’s ecotourism model, including the Jungle Lodges Resort.

Additionally, they will be introduced to the state’s handicrafts and textiles on

display.

The visit is part of India’s efforts to shift the conversation around climate change towards sustainable models of development, such as tourism, which can balance the needs of the growing economy with necessary measures for protecting the environment and biodiversity.

Beach-cleaning events

The upcoming meetings of the group, to be held in Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai, will also include coordinated beach-cleaning events on May 21 in all the G20 countries.