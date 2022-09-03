Ganesha idol immersion: Liquor banned in some city areas

Due to the Ganesha idol immersion and procession, authorities have banned the sale of liquor in the east, north and north-east parts of the city between Saturday and Monday.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy issued three separate orders banning the sale of liquor as a precautionary measure to avoid untoward incidents during the procession and immersion.

The ban will be in effect from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday in the JC Nagar, RT Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjayanagar, DJ Halli, Bharatinagar and Pulakeshinagar police station jurisdictions as around 50 idols will be taken out in a procession in Chinnappa Garden Main Road, Seshadri Road, Church Road, PG Road, Muniswamappa Road, Shivanna Circle, JC Nagar, and immersed in Halasuru Lake on Saturday.

Similarly, the ban will be in place from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am on Monday in KG Halli, Govindapura, DJ Halli, Banasawadi, Commercial Street, Shivajinagar, Bharathinagar, Pulakeshinagar, and Halasuru police station jurisdictions. Around 150 to 200 Ganesha idols will be taken out in a procession in Thanisandra, Nagawara, KG Halli, Venkateshapura, Govindapura, Saraipalya, Yasin Nagar, Doddannanagar, Modi Road, Shampura, Shivajinagar, Pulakeshinagar, Bharathinagar, and Halasuru and immersed in Halasuru Lake on Sunday.

The ban will be in effect from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Monday in the Vidyaranyapura, Yelahanka, Yelahanka New Town and Kodigehalli police station jurisdictions. Around 50 to 60 Ganesha idols will be immersed on Sunday.