Ganesha immersion procession: Traffic diversions today

The East division police have beefed up the security in Govindapura, KG Halli and DJ Halli in the wake of Ganesha immersion procession scheduled for Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Bheemashankar S Guled said personnel from the Rapid Action Force, Karnataka State Reserve Police and City Armed Service have been deployed. A route march was taken out in Govindpura, KG Halli and DJ Halli police station limits on Saturday evening.

CCTV cameras have been installed all along the procession route while liquor sale has been banned in and around KG Halli. For the first time, 250 body-worn cameras will be used to monitor the procession, Guled said.

Traffic diversion

The Ganesha idols procession passes through Nagawara Junction-Tannery Road-Pottery Circle and heads towards Ulsoor lake. Therefore, the following traffic diversion will be in place from 2 pm to 10 pm on Sunday.

The movement of vehicles is restricted from Nagawara Junction to Pottery Circle. Parking is banned on both sides of the roads from Pottery Circle to Nagawara junction, Govindapura junction to Govindapura police station, Siddappa Reddy junction to Narendra Tent junction.

Motorists from Thanisandra and surrounding areas headed to Shivajinagar have to take left turn at Nagawara junction, turn right at Hennur junction, pass through Siddappa Reddy junction - Ayodhya junction - Lingarajapuram - ITC flyover - take right turn at Robertson Road junction and then onto take Haines Road and reach Shivajinagar.

Motorists from Shivajinagar going towards Nagawara junction have to take the right turn in Spencer Road - Coles Road - Millers Road to go to Halasur, Hennur and Banasawadi.

Motorists from RT Nagar travelling towards Kaval Byrasandra have to take a left turn near Pushpanjali theater, turn right towards Veerannapalya junction and proceed towards Nagawara junction.