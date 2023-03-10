Gang of four assaults policemen on patrol duty, arrested

The RMC Yard Police arrested four men for assaulting two constables who were on patrolling duty.

The arrested are Sudheer Kumar, 30; Gangadhar, 33; Ravigowda, 34; and Satish, 37; all residents of Nandini Layout in North Bengaluru.

The two constables — Santosh Kumar and Avinash, both attached with the RMC Yard police station — sustained injuries in the assault.

Kumar said in his complaint that he was patrolling on the Outer Ring Road near RMC Yard on March 5 when a fuel station employee informed him about four men smoking cigarettes and creating a ruckus near the gas station.

Apparently, the gang was under the influence of alcohol. When Kumar asked them to leave, they got into an argument and started assaulting him. Kumar managed to escape and took shelter in a small lane. He alerted his colleagues. But the men traced him and assaulted him again.

Kumar’s colleague Avinash reached the spot, but he was assaulted, too. The gang also abused a head constable, Harish, who tried to rescue his colleagues.

Finally, a Hoysala patrol unit arrived and detained the four men. The gang was said to be on a ride near Yeshwantpur after attending a festival.

A case was registered under charges including voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from discharging duty, criminal intimidation, etc.