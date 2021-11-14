Garment factory owner hacked to death near ORR

A group of unidentified men slaughtered a garment factory owner on the service road near the Nagavara Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Saturday afternoon.

Police officials said the victim Sridhar was the owner of a garment industry in Yeshwantpur.

“He was driving down the service road along Nagavara ORR in his car when a bike-borne gang reportedly followed him. When Sridhar tried to leave his car and run away from the spot, the gang chased and hacked him,” said a police officer, adding that Sridhar’s wife has lodged a complaint.

DCP (East) S D Sharanappa surmised that people known to Sridhar may have murdered him. “We are verifying the CCTV footage from the buildings in the vicinity,” he said.

“We are yet to ascertain the motive for the murder. We have formed special teams to nab the culprits.”

Check out DH's latest videos