Gather details on public toilets in city, Karnataka High Court tells BBMP

The Karnataka High Court has directed the BBMP to hold a comprehensive study on setting up public privies (toilets) in the city. The court said it would pass orders based on the report, which could be applicable to other cities in the state.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing a PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation. The bench said that BBMP must undertake a study to ascertain the requirement of public privies.

“The location of the public privies will have to be finalised. The scheme must provide for proper amenities in public privies and also for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in public privies,” the bench said.

The court said it can issue directions after examining the action plan, which can be applied to other local bodies. The court granted BBMP time to provide an exhaustive action plan. The petition stated that Section 245 of the KMC Act mandates the BBMP to set up public toilets. The BBMP is not discharging its duty and the failure is leading to the violation of Article 47 of the Constitution.