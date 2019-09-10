Gazette notification on ad bylaws issued: BBMP tells HC

The BBMP on Monday informed the high court that the state government has issued a gazette notification on the Outdoor Signage and Public Messaging Bylaws 2018.

Hearing a PIL by advocate G R Mohan on illegal hoardings and banners, a divisional bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz had previously sought an opinion from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Apprising the bench about the action, the civic body said the government issued the gazette notification on September 6 under section 428(1) of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (KMC) Act. The bylaws will come into operation in three months after the publication date as per the KMC Act. The matter was adjourned to September 25.