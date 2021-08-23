Get employed on merit: Former Lokayukta

People in power believe there is nothing wrong in doing wrong, while the mindset to cheer politicians out on bail has led society to new levels of corruption, former Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said.

In a webinar organised by the All India Democratic Youth Organisation and Akhila Bharata Nirudyogi Yuvajana Horata Samithi (AIUYSC) on corruption in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), Hegde said it is difficult to expect people not to engage in corruption when they bribe to get appointed to official positions.

The KPSC, responsible for recruiting candidates for bureaucratic positions, has been drawing flak for the way it appointed the chairman.

“This appointment appears to be illegal. But in recent days, such violations have become common. There are people in society who cheer for those who go to jail and come out on bail. The amount of corruption is increasing day by day,” he said calling upon the youth to look for employment only based on merit.

AIUYSC state secretary Siddhalinga Bagewadi told DH that the webinar’s primary objective was to condemn the ongoing corruption in the KPSC.

"Not just the chairman, but the whole body has become corrupt as poor, meritorious students are not receiving the jobs they deserve, and a lot of favouritism is seen,” Bagewadi said. “We also wanted to motivate job aspirants through this webinar".