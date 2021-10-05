Girish Deodhare becomes new Aeronautical Development Agency DG

Dr Girish S Deodhare assumed charge as the Director General of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in the city.

A graduate of IIT Bombay and the University of Waterloo in Canada, Deodhare, 58, started his career in DRDO as a scientist at the Centre for AI and Robotics (CAIR), Bangalore, from 1990 until 2007.

In March 2007 he joined the ADE as Scientist 'G', eventually becoming Outstanding Scientist/Sc H in July 2012. He was elevated to Distinguished Scientist from April 2019.

In 2013 he took over as the Technology Director (Integrated Flight Control Systems), ADA and held additional charge of Associate Programme Director (New Programmes and Systems Engineering) from 2015. He was involved in the designing and development of flight control systems for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas using both classical and modern control synthesis techniques.

In 2016 he became the lead member of the National Control Law (CLAW) team for LCA.

On April 28, 2017, he took over as the Programme Director (Combat Aircraft) and Director, ADA to lead the Tejas (LCA) programme.

