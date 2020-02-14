Girl attacked by mother's lover dies

A 15-year-old girl viciously stabbed by her mother's lover in North Bengaluru earlier this week succumbed to injuries on Friday morning, police said.

Chaitra S, a class 8 student, didn't regain consciousness ever since she was wheeled in for treatment on February 11. Her paralysed father Shivaraja, 38, who was also stabbed during the savage attack, remains critical.

Shivaraja's wife Lakshmi was allegedly killed by her lover Rangadhamaiah, 35, after she started avoiding him. Rangadhamaiah attacked Shivaraja and Chaitra when they tried to rescue Lakshmi. He later hanged himself, according to police.

Rangadhamaiah had rented the first-floor house of Shivaraja in Hegganahalli, Rajagopalanagar. He entered the couple's ground-floor house late on the night of February 10 and attacked the family.

The couple's 12-year-old son was in in the hostel on the day of the incident. Police believe Rangadhamaiah would have attacked him, too, had he been there in the house that day. Police could not take Chaitra's statement. They are yet to talk to Shivaraja.