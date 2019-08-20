Girl kills ‘strict’ dad with friend’s help, burns body

A day after a businessman was found murdered with his body half burnt in a bathroom in Rajajinagar, his 15-year-old daughter has told police that she and her male friend had killed him because he imposed restrictions on her.

According to her statement, the minor laced her father’s drink with sleeping pills and with the help of her friend, stabbed him before setting his body on fire.

The police have booked the juvenile daughter, a Class 10 student at a reputed international school, along with her male friend Praveen (19), a resident of Subramanyanagar for murder and destroying evidence. Praveen is a first year BCom student, the police said. The victim, Jai Kumar, was a businessman who ran an apparel shop near Bhashyam Circle. His body was found in the bathroom of his plush house in half burnt state.

The girl told police that she was being constantly reprimanded by her father who also confiscated her mobile phone and warned her against talking to Praveen. She alleged that her father would beat her with a belt and threatened Praveen for talking to her.

The incident came to light at 10.30 am on Sunday after neighbours saw smoke emanating from the bathroom.

They informed the fire and emergency services. A fire tender rushed to the spot and started dousing the blaze when the firemen spotted Kumar’s body.

The police rushed to the spot and found Kumar’s blood stains on the bed, cot, floors and the walls of the bedroom to which the bathroom was attached.

During initial inquiry, Kumar’s daughter first told them she had gone for a morning walk and found her father’s body in that state on her return. When the police questioned her later, she changed her statement and said she had gone to a relative’s house.

The police could neither corroborate nor verify her statements but thought the girl was in a state of shock.

However, the truth started to unfold when the police learnt that she had called a male friend the previous night (Saturday night). When they started questioning her in detail about him, she confessed to the crime.