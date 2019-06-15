Girl tries to kill self after lover's suicide threat

In a weird turn of events, a third-year nursing student consumed a bottle of poison her spurned lover had threatened to kill himself with.

The incident happened on June 6 but came to light on Friday. The victim was visiting Victoria Hospital for practice.

Anil, an assistant cook, had proposed to her and kept on professing his love for her despite her rejection.

In a statement from the hospital bed, she said Anil had been forcing her to accept his proposal even as she continued rejecting it. On June 6, around 7.30 pm, she was at the Century building when the accused approached her with a bottle containing poison. He threatened to commit suicide in front of her if she rejected him once again.

"If Anil had consumed poison and my parents had come to know about it, they would have been unhappy and discontinued my studies. Fearing the consequences, I took the bottle kept on the table and consumed the poison," she said in her statement. Soon after the incident, she was admitted to hospital.

VV Puram police said Anil fled after the girl consumed poison. He was booked under IPC Section 354 (A) (making sexually coloured remarks shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment), 354 (D) (provided that such conduct shall not amount to stalking if the man who pursued it proves that) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).