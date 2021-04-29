Give us a safety net against Covid-19, say food deliverers in Bengaluru

Food aggregator companies barely support the one lakh delivery boys they employ, as they remain exposed to the risk of the Covid-19 infection.

Since the companies recognise delivery boys as partners and not employees, they are not entitled to benefits available to a regular employee.

“Right now, we are seeking a safety net to fall back on during an emergency,” said Srinivas G, vice-president, United Food Delivery Partners’ Union.

In the pre-Covid days, a food delivery boy would earn Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 a week based on the incentives offered to him. Though Covid has pushed the income up to Rs 8,000, the union said 90% of them do not get it.

Srinivas said companies lure the deliverers with higher incentives since the surging Covid-19 cases discourage most of them from logging in.

“Companies try luring the workers with higher incentives, but actually give it to only 10% of them. Others work for 16 hours in the hope of getting the incentive,” he added.

Infected on the job

Workers, however, prefer a social security net to get treated should they get infected on the job. "One company has promised health insurance up to Rs 1 lakh for people getting admitted for Covid treatment. We know very well that private hospitals charge five to eight times more than that," noted a food deliverer.

A message that one company offered Rs 1,000 a day for the 14-day quarantine was shared on social media, although the Union was not sure about receiving any such communication from the company.

Delivery worker Ganesh G sought government intervention to make sure food deliverers are recognised as workers and not partners.

“The government recognised our work as essential. Now, it’s time for them to recognise what is essential to us,” he said.