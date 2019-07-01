Glitch hits Bengaluru metro train, services disrupted

A technical problem in a six-coach train disrupted metro services during the peak hours on Monday morning.

The six coach train from Mysore Road suffered glitches while entering Cubbon Park station. After officials realised that normal operation was not possible, passengers were deboarded at Trinity Station following which it was sent to Byappanahalli depot for necessary checks and maintenance.

“Train operations were affected for about 20 minutes from 9.15 am. Normal operations were restored within a short time,” Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson B L Yashwanth Chavan said.

BMRCL carries the highest number of passengers during the morning and evening peak hours. The cascading effect of halting six coach train led to delay in other trains by 15 to 20 minutes, affecting thousands of office goers.