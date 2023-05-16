Goethe hosts photo exhibition on India’s diversity

Goethe hosts photo exhibition on India’s diversity

The exhibition is a collaborative effort between Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore and the Museum of Art and Photography

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 16 2023, 00:34 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 09:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

German photographer Nicolaus Schmidt’s photo exhibition, “India Tecton,” is currently on display at Goethe in Indiranagar until May 27.

The exhibition is a collaborative effort between Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore and the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP).

Schmidt’s captivating exhibition delves into the intricate layers of cultural and religious diversity that permeate India’s architectural and sculptural landscapes, often concealed to the untrained eye.

His book, “India Tecton,” uncovers the interconnectedness and shared influences among artifacts from different religions and historical periods.

The photographs also shed light on themes of colonialism, international cultural exchanges, and societal disparities. In addition to the exhibition, Schmidt will be leading a five-day photography workshop at MAP.

Admission to both the exhibition and workshop is free of charge.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Photo exhbition
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

Offices in Haryana can now serve liquor to employees

 