Goethe hosts photo exhibition on India’s diversity

German photographer Nicolaus Schmidt’s photo exhibition, “India Tecton,” is currently on display at Goethe in Indiranagar until May 27.

The exhibition is a collaborative effort between Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore and the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP).

Schmidt’s captivating exhibition delves into the intricate layers of cultural and religious diversity that permeate India’s architectural and sculptural landscapes, often concealed to the untrained eye.

His book, “India Tecton,” uncovers the interconnectedness and shared influences among artifacts from different religions and historical periods.

The photographs also shed light on themes of colonialism, international cultural exchanges, and societal disparities. In addition to the exhibition, Schmidt will be leading a five-day photography workshop at MAP.

Admission to both the exhibition and workshop is free of charge.