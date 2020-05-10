Good Samaritan thrashed by 10 men, cops delay response

A private firm employee who tried to rescue a couple being harassed by two motorcycle-borne men was brutally beaten up for his "interference". The duo called up their friends and they all thrashed him mercilessly.

The incident occurred in Kaggadasapura, East Bengaluru, last week, and was caught on camera. The attack was so vicious that it left the victim with six gashes on the head and multiple wounds on other parts of the body.

Ramamurthy Nagar resident Prashanth, 27, (name changed on request), had decided to be a good Samaritan when he saw two men on a motorbike accosting a woman who was on a scooter with a male friend around 6.30 pm on May 6. Prashanth intervened and asked the men to stop harassing the couple.

The duo didn't like his intervention and asked him to mind his own business. Prashanth didn't retreat. He said he was a common man and had the right to stop injustice. This angered the duo, and they attacked him. But they didn't rest at that. They called up their friends.

Within a few minutes, nine to 10 men arrived at the scene on two-wheelers. They pounced on Prashanth and hit him with stones and helmets. They also damaged his two-wheeler before leaving him for dead.

Prashanth's ordeal didn't end there. When he called the police control room for help, he was apparently told that the crime scene didn't fall in their jurisdiction.

"I was in pain and exhausted. I tried reaching the police for almost an hour and eventually passed out because of excessive bleeding," he recounted to DH. "When I regained consciousness, I found myself in a private hospital."

Some policemen later reached the hospital and asked Prashant to file a complaint at the Baiyappanahalli police station. This was around midnight. Prashanth said he went to the police station after getting discharged from the hospital.

An officer from Baiyappanahalli police said a case of assault causing grievous injuries had been registered. "We have got the CCTV footage of the attack. The attackers are aged 22-25 and we are looking out for them. The woman who was harassed has also filed a complaint," the officer added.