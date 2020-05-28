Goraguntepalya metro station leaks after rain

The heavy rain on Wednesday did not spare the Namma Metro infrastructure with the water pouring into the Goraguntepalya metro station.

After a video of water pouring into the station was released by the BMRCL Employees Union president Suryanarayana Murthy, a BMRCL spokesperson confirmed the development.

“During the rain in the afternoon, the rain gutter T joint of the pipe was loose, and water seeped through, and the same has been repaired,” he said.

Murthy, who shared the video, said the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) should begin to hold its officials and contractors responsible for the poor quality of work.

“Similar problems have been noticed at Indiranagar station. Last year, we had a metro pillar at Trinity Station undergoing a major repair, and similar problems were noticed elsewhere later. It is time BMRCL comes clean on the issues and take action against officials and contractors responsible for the poor quality of work,” he said.