Government land worth Rs 100 crore recovered off Bannerghatta Road

Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS,
  • Sep 14 2020, 13:33 ist
In a major drive against land encroachers across Bengaluru, the Bengaluru Urban District administration on Monday morning recovered about 5 acres of government land worth Rs 100 crore off Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru South taluk limits. According to officials, the land was allegedly encroached upon by R Prabhakar Reddy.

Giving details of the encroachment eviction drive, Dr MG Shivanna, Assistant Commissioner, South Subdivision, Bengaluru Urban told DH that they had served a notice to the encroachers about 15 days ago and there was no reply to the notice forcing the government to clear the encroachment and take back the land to their possession.

"The said land is on Survey number 95 of Hommadevanahalli in Begur hobli of Bengaluru South. Parts of land are also located in Mylasandra village as well. R Prabhakar Reddy who had encroached the land had converted them into residential plots and sold to many people," Dr Shivanna explained.

Prabhakar Reddy had contested both the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls as JD(S) candidate recently.

