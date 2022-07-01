Govt agency cites AWB rules against banning dogs in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park

While the horticulture department’s decision to put off the canine ban in Cubbon Park relieved several pet parents, the decision has evoked mixed reactions among people.

The ban had originally been mooted after the walkers’ association complained about pets running around the park unleashed and parents failing to scoop their poop.

Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, founder of The CJ Memorial Trust, felt responsible pet parents should not be punished for the mistakes of a few. “We have formally written to the horticulture department about imposing fines, but haven’t heard anything from them,” she said.

Not everyone is opposed to the ban. Basavanagudi resident B S Vishwanath felt the ban actually makes sense. “Although there is a BBMP mandate, people don’t scoop pet poop. Most times, people walking in Cubbon Park step on them,” he said. Vishwanath suggested having separate spaces for dogs and people.

Shruthi Bopaiah, a volunteer for Cubbon Park Canines, said: “Many people use biodegradable bags to pick up after their dogs since single-use plastic bags are banned but people still have a problem with it.”

A senior department official said people were relieved after the ban was declared. “We’ll announce a meeting of all stakeholders on a suitable day to take everyone’s opinion and make a detailed proposal and send it to the government. The horticulture minister will take a final call.”

Pressure mounts on horticulture dept

The horticulture department is under pressure to totally withdraw the proposal to ban pets from Cubbon Park.

Citing Animal Welfare Board of India guidelines, the Commissionerate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services has directed the department to allow dogs inside the public park. “The department can come up with rules such as leashing of dogs using not more than six-feet-long neck chains, ensuring dog poop is not left in the park, allowing dogs during some prescribed hours, etc,” the letter states.

Two days ago, the department put its proposal to ban pets from Cubbon Park on hold following public uproar, including objections from Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan.