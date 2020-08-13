Govt appoints Bengaluru Urban DC to probe riots

Karnataka on Thursday appointed Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner G N Shivamurthy to take up the magisterial inquiry into the riots that took place at KG Halli and DJ Halli earlier this week.

According to a government order, Shivamurthy has been given three months to submit a report. The magisterial inquiry will look into the reasons for the deaths of Yasin Pasha (21), Majid Khan (19) and Sheikh Siddiq (25), the timeline of the events and the circumstances, the order stated.

The youths were allegedly killed during police firing to control the riots when a mob ran amok, targeting the KG Halli police station, the residence of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and other public/private properties.