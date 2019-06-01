Govt clerk ‘caught’ taking Rs 3 lakh bribe

A second division assistant (SDA) was allegedly caught taking a Rs 3 lakh bribe here on Friday.

Vasudev, posted at the Department of Health and Family Welfare office at Indiranagar, was trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). He is accused of demanding the bribe to issue the work order to Chandrashekar, of Xeon Systems, who had won a Rs 3-crore contract to provide staff on a contract basis to the department.

Vasudev allegedly pestered Chandrashekar for money to issue the work order. After a series of negotiations, he settled at Rs 3 lakh. The government official issued the work order but demanded that the money be paid within days or else he would bar him from bidding for the department’s contracts in the future. Chandrashekar went to the ACB.