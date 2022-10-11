Govt freezes health inspector jobs for seven years, 3,000 aspirants fume

Though vacancies were available, the state health department did not recruit over 3,000 youngsters who enrolled for the Diploma in Health Inspector (DHI) course.

Many enroll for the state government-approved course in the hope of securing government jobs.

For the past seven years, the Health and Family Welfare Department did not fill 2,692 vacant health inspector positions.

“Several of us hail from economically backward families and pursued the course because it is job-oriented,” said Sharath N, president of Karnataka State Health Inspector Job Aspirants Association, adding that the diploma holders have no job prospects in the private sector and depend solely on government sector jobs.

Health inspectors work on the ground to contain vector-borne diseases and stop outbreaks. Senior health officials said the vacancies should be filled on priority.

“Dengue cases are rising and the Covid-19 pandemic had hit the public sector hard. We, therefore, need people on the ground to stop outbreaks,” said an assistant entomologist working with the department. “Though we work out action plans to prevent outbreaks, we need health inspectors and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) to implement them on the ground.”

He said the demand is far more than what the vacancies suggest. “Vacancies are calculated based on the 1991 population of the state. The population has grown exponentially since and the demand for health professionals have proportionately increased. Even if we fill 2,692 vacancies, the demand will remain higher,” he said.

State Health Commissioner Randeep D said the recruitment process was in the final stages. “We are awaiting approval. We will begin recruiting once the approval is obtained. Since various categories of health workers are deployed on the ground, we also have to fine-tune the roles and responsibilities,” he said.

Courses continue

Despite the piling seven-year vacancy, government-approved institutions continue to offer the DHI course. Aspirants ask the government to stop more people from enrolling for the course.

“Despite lack of recruitment, nearly 500 to 600 people complete the course every year. The government should stop the course if it can’t provide jobs,” Sharath said.

Fake certificates

Health department sources said fake certificates remain a problem. “Colleges that mushroomed since 2000s offer this course. Many of them don’t have the licence to operate,” said a senior official.