Govt offices in B'luru may have to manage their waste

Successful in checking single-use pet bottles in government offices, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now set its eyes on waste generated at all government offices and the homes of government employees in Bengaluru.

The civic body has proposed to the state government mandatory segregation of waste by government staff and processing of wet waste in offices and employees’ houses.

According to a state government source, to transform all government offices into zero-waste zones, the BBMP has submitted a proposal to the Urban Development Department. Soon, the rule will be in place.

Ranging from small to multi-storeyed office buildings, all government offices within the BBMP limits, including the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha, will fall under the programme’s ambit.

According to the proposal, a copy of which is with DH, the waste shall be segregated into three types — wet, dry and sanitary. “The segregated waste has to be stored in colour-coded bins,” the proposal said. Moreover, government servants whose houses are located within BBMP limits shall segregate their household waste besides processing wet waste.

In fact, the state-level NGT committee chairman, Subhash Adi had recently directed the BBMP to come up with a regulation where all the government offices, courts, and other civic bodies should segregate and process waste in their premises. A BBMP source revealed that the waste generated at government offices include leftovers in lunch boxes, pantry or canteen waste, food packaging material, organic waste such as flowers and garlands.

A top BBMP official told DH that depending on the space available at every office, processing units will be chosen and set up at their own expense. “Dry and reusable waste including e-waste should be given away to registered vendors. Sanitary waste should be given to the BBMP’s regular garbage vehicles,” the officer said.

The compost generated can be used for gardening or be given away to agricultural requirements on a contract basis. Government staff are expected to carry cloth bags to buy vegetables, fruits and groceries, completely doing away with plastic.