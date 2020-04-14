Govt permits BBMP to pass budget virtually

Helping the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) tide over its terrible financial crisis amidst the lockdown, the government on Monday directed the civic body to hold its council meeting via ‘video conference’ to present the budget for 2020-21.

Unable to get the council’s nod for the budget or obtain its vote-on account approval, the BBMP was forced to spend ‘illegally’ on various COVID-19 relief and civil works since April 1.

Caught in the pincer, mayor Goutham Kumar and others had written to the chief secretary last week seeking to guide the civic body overcome the never before seen situation in BBMP’s history and safeguard its financial discipline.

In its reply, the Urban Development Department on Monday permitted the BBMP to hold council meeting via video conference to present the budget and submit it to the government for approval.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, in his letter, said: “In the backdrop of the outbreak of Covid-10 epidemic, it is allowed for the presence of mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson of the taxation standing committee, commissioner and council secretary in the central office of the BBMP where the taxation committee chairperson will present the budget.”

“All the corporators must interact with the central office from their zonal offices via video conference by maintaining social distance and give their approval for the budget,” the letter said.

Date to be out soon

Acknowledging the communication by the government, BBMP’s taxation committee chairperson L Srinivas told DH that they have been chalking out plans to present the budget.

“On Tuesday we will discuss with our senior party leaders and ministers about the budget, programmes to be included and outlay of the budget. Considering the COVID-19 crisis, we will seek their guidance in preparing our plans. In a day or two, we will announce the date on which we present the budget,” Srinivas said.