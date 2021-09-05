Govt plans to include newspaper distributors in unorganised labour sector

The government is mulling a plan to include newspaper distributors in the unorganised labour sector and offer all available benefits, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said.

Inaugurating the World Newspaper Distributors Day celebrations in the city, Hebbar said the government will soon decide on the issue and extend all benefits to the newspaper distributors.

Stating that there are over 1.5 crore unorganised labourers across Karnataka, Hebbar said: "All of them will be provided insurance. If a labourer dies, the dependent family will get Rs 2 lakh in benefits. In case of a permanent disability, the family will get Rs 1.5 lakh."

The minister assured that the state government is ready to support the newspaper distributors across the state and look after their well-being.

"I will discuss the distributors’ problems with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana and convince them to resolve the issues and sanction the demands," Hebbar vowed.