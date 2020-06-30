Govt prepared to tackle Covid crisis, assures CM Yediyurappa

Govt prepared to tackle Covid-19 crisis: Yediyurappa

  • Jun 30 2020, 01:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 01:32 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Comparing Karnataka's Covid-19 numbers with the other states, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said there was no reason to panic and that the government was prepared to tackle the pandemic.

"We held a meeting with private hospitals and urged them to provide 2,500 beds (for Covid-19 treatment). I have told them about the shortage of beds and asked them to make arrangements to treat patients."

"In Bengaluru, due to our coordinated efforts, there are 3,321 positive cases, 433 recoveries, and 81 deaths," he said. This implies that Bengaluru is better off than other cities and has succeeded in controlling the pandemic. 

