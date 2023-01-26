Govt revises Yeshasvini scheme rates after protests

State government has revised the package rates for the Yeshasvini health insurance scheme after protests from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA).

Many private hospitals in the state had refused to participate in the scheme on grounds that the current rates are lower than those fixed during the previous version of the scheme.

Despite allocation of Rs 300 crore for the scheme in the 2022-23 state budget, only around 1,500 treatments have been covered under it after its launch on November 1.

Yeshasvini scheme, which offers health coverage to the members of cooperative societies in the state, was operational until 2018. At the time, 823 surgeries were covered under the scheme. As per the relaunched scheme in November 2022, 1,650 treatments, including non-surgical treatments, are covered. And the prices that were in effect for the public insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) was directly adopted for these.

As per the government order on Tuesday, PHANA had protested saying that these rates were lower than that given under the previous Yeshasvini scheme, and had stopped several private hospitals from participating. The order also says that people in several districts have not been able to access the scheme as private hospitals did not register.

“As per the order, for each treatment the scheme can adopt whichever rate is higher - either that of AB-ArK or the previous Yeshasvini scheme. The order will come into effect from Wednesday,” S R Umashankar, Principal Secretary at the Cooperation Department says. He adds that the government is considering revising the AB-ArK rates overall and if this happens, it could reflect in the Yeshasvini rates too.

Umashankar says that 460 private hospitals across the state have registered for Yeshasvini scheme so far - mostly private hospitals, and few autonomous ones from the public sector such as Jayadeva. But many of the registered private hospitals had not started participating due to low rates.

Whereas the demand for the scheme seems high, with 32.5 lakh cooperative society members already enrolled into it, against the government target of 30 lakh. Under the scheme, they can take treatment at any government or private hospital, irrespective of whether they fall in APL or BPL category. For housing society members who are private employees, a monthly income limit of Rs 20,000 has been placed.

Over 35,000 cooperative societies are active in the state now, says Umashankar.

Venkataswamy, CEO of Yeshasvini Trust, says that they will publish the revised rate list in two weeks. “Since Wednesday morning, we have been getting many enquiries from individual private hospitals to register under the scheme,” he says.

Government hospitals are yet to be registered under the scheme. “For this, Health Department has to issue an order, they have agreed to it in principle. The scheme will cover all government facilities above the PHC (Primary Health Centre) level,” says Umashankar. DH was unable to get a formal response from PHANA.