Govt to set up fish stalls in all 243 BBMP wards

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 17 2022, 02:33 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 04:27 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the state government is planning to set up fish stalls measuring 1,500-2,000 sqm in all Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards to meet the growing demand.

Addressing the Inland Fish Producers Summit organised by the Department of Fisheries here, Bommai said the required space for the fish stalls will be provided in all the 243 wards. 

“If this scheme proves successful, it will be extended to all corporation limits as this has huge potential to create employment opportunities ranging from rural areas and cities. The fishery has a lot of activities like production, marketing, management, export and local market. The government is ready to provide all assistance if the private sector comes forward in marketing, management and transportation,” he explained.

He said the fishery business has been pegged at Rs 8 lakh crore and it will increase the state GDP. 

“Fishing is not going on systematically in Almatti and backwaters of KRS and it is being controlled by ‘a section of people’. We will break such monopolies to provide opportunity for all,” he assured, adding that grants have been released to promote fishery in 5,600 tanks in 5,600 gram panchayats.

Bommai also announced a subsidy of Rs 3 lakh each for fishermen for fishing activities through cable net. The number of beneficiaries will also be increased from the present 300 to 1,000 fishermen.

He also added nearly 5,000 houses have been sanctioned for fishermen to make them economically strong. The houses must be completed within the stipulated time.

“I will personally come and distribute houses if they are completed before January 2023,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Rs 1 lakh subsidy has been given per hectare for new fishing ventures. “The fish produced in the coastal area has its own market. However, there have been ups and downs in fish production due to the rise in the sea level following climate change. The coastal fishermen do fish 8 or 10 nautical miles but the big and good quality fish are available in deep fishing,” he said.

