Govt withdraws provisional approval to Revised Master Plan - 2031

The state government has withdrawn the provisional approval it gave to the BDA’s Revised Master Plan-2031, with a view to include many changes.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) is withdrawing the provisional approval a year and a half after it received the RMP-2031 from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), in January 2019, for government approval.

The RMP received provisional approval in 2017 and several meetings were held before the decision was made to withdraw it, the UDD said in its order.

The BDA had earlier received 13,046 objections and suggestions on the RMP-2031. A team under the BBMP special commissioner had examined the objections before giving a final shape to the proposal.

NGO Citizen Action Forum has moved the high court alleging that the RMP was finalised without offering any explanation to the public’s objections.

The court had ordered the officials to consider all the objections before finalising the draft.

Following the court order, the government had set up an expert committee helmed by retired IAS officer B S Patil to investigate the objections. Though the committee did not hold a single meeting, the BDA submitted the draft plan to the government.

A UDD official said the previous Congress regime had approved the draft and the plan got a final shape during the coalition government.

“But the (Congress-JD(S)) government fell before it could approve the RMP and the BJP government wants to bring some changes to the plan,” the official said, explaining why the provisional approval was withdrawn.