Graduate of Bengauru school wins President's gold medal at Indian Military Academy

A graduate of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, has been awarded the coveted President’s Gold Medal during the passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy held last week.

Cadet (now Lieutenant) Deepak Singh, a 2017 graduate of the Rashtriya Military School, was appointed to lead the 148th Passing-out Parade (POP) at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on June 12 as parade commander. “He was awarded the much-coveted President’s Gold Medal for topping the order of merit in the academy,” the school said in a statement.

Laurels for 5 alumni

Five other alumni of the school also participated in the parade and were duly commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

“Aman Singh, Deepak Singh, Malay Chandan, Rohit Kumar, Ujjwal Sarkar and Avinash Chaubey had passed out of the school in 2017 to join the National Defence Academy, Pune,” according to the school.