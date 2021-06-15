Graduate of B'luru school wins Prez gold medal at IMA

Graduate of Bengauru school wins President's gold medal at Indian Military Academy

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 15 2021, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 04:27 ist
Lieutenant Deepak Singh, graduate of Bengaluru's Rashtriya Military School. Credit: Rashtriya Military School

A graduate of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, has been awarded the coveted President’s Gold Medal during the passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy held last week. 

Cadet (now Lieutenant) Deepak Singh, a 2017 graduate of the Rashtriya Military School, was appointed to lead the 148th Passing-out Parade (POP) at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on June 12 as parade commander. “He was awarded the much-coveted President’s Gold Medal for topping the order of merit in the academy,” the school said in a statement. 

Laurels for 5 alumni 

Five other alumni of the school also participated in the parade and were duly commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

“Aman Singh, Deepak Singh, Malay Chandan, Rohit Kumar, Ujjwal Sarkar and Avinash Chaubey had passed out of the school in 2017 to join the National Defence Academy, Pune,” according to the school.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Indian Military Academy

What's Brewing

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

Dance helps Congo's rape survivors cope with trauma

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

How the sports community reacted to Djokovic's victory

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Wondering how Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan? Here's how

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Remembering SSR on his first death anniversary

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Fact-check: Does Covid-19 vaccine make you 'magnetic'?

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Malaysia's reef sharks deal with mystery skin disease

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies

 