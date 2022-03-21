Grey skies, moderate rains relieve Bengalureans from sizzling summer heat

Moderate rains relieve B'luru from sizzling summer heat

Weather officials say there could be more rain in the city

Jahnavi R
  • Mar 21 2022, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 02:29 ist
Though the day began sunny, light to moderate showers were reported in some places in the afternoon and evening with many expecting heavy rains. Credit: PTI Photo

Overcast skies coupled with moderate rains in some areas rescued Bengalureans from the sizzling summer heat on Sunday.

Though the day began sunny, light to moderate showers were reported in some places in the afternoon and evening with many expecting heavy rains.

Weather officials said there could be more rain. “The low-pressure area persisting over South East Bay of Bengal and South Andaman Sea might transform into deep depression in the next 24 hours or might become a cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours,” said a senior meteorologist in the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) Varuna Mitra dashboard showed East, Yelahanka, RR Nagar, and Dasarahalli zones received the highest rainfall during the day.

After soaring temperatures, rain came as a relief to the people of Bengaluru and this climatic condition is expected to continue for two days. “Cloudy skies, light rains and gusty winds are very likely for the next two days,” the weatherman said.

Traffic jams and pile-ups

The rain slowed traffic to a crawl in many places, including Tumakuru Road, Nagawara main road, Central Business District (CBD), and Hebbal.

There was a mini pile-up involving three cars and a lorry on the Outer Ring Road (Yogeshwara Cross between Hebbal and Manyata).

“The driver of the first car applied the brakes as a pedestrian suddenly appeared. The other cars and the lorry were behind him. No injuries or casualties reported (in the incident),” a traffic police officer confirmed.

