Grocery distribution leading to violent turf wars

The ongoing lockdown is spurring new rivalries and creating new motives for crimes.

Local politicians and reformed rowdies with political ambitions are vying with each other to distribute free meals and groceries to the needy, leading to violent turf wars.

The city witnessed at least two incidents of political workers and gangsters facing off over the past few days.

In southern Bengaluru’s Hulimavu, a local rowdy and his associates allegedly attacked a BJP worker over distributing free groceries on April 6.

Krishna (53), the BJP worker, was distributing grocery coupons to the poor when Gajji Venkatesh and his gang allegedly attacked him with a machete around 5.30 pm.

Krishna told the police that he was distributing the grocery coupons at BTS Layout, Arekere, when Venkatesh and his associates picked an argument with him.

They told him that someone else had provided the groceries and accused him of taking all the credit. The argument turned into a fight in no time, with Venkatesh and his gang allegedly attacking Krishna with a machete, police said.

The attack was so vicious that it cut off Krishna’s left thumb while he also suffered gashes on right-hand fighters and other parts of the body. Krishna, however, managed to snatch the machete from Michale, an associate of Venkatesh’s, and attacked him in retaliation.

Hulimavu police said both Krishna and Michale had filed complaints against each other and that an investigation was underway.

In Seshadripuram, central Bengaluru, a history-sheeter was arrested for attacking a social worker distributing meals to the poor.

Jayapal alias Kutila is accused of attacking Seshadripuram resident Anbu while he was distributing free meals on Kote Sarayi Road in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar on April 5.

In a police complaint, Anbu stated that the attack occurred around 2.30 pm on April 5. Jayapal walked up to him and picked an argument, asking him not to distribute meals in the area as it is his

territory. When Anbu ignored him, Jayapal launched an attack. Passersby rushed to Anbu’s rescue and he left the place.

Jayapal, however, went to Anbu’s house and allegedly stabbed him in the chest and the forehead. He also threatened to kill him if he entered his area with food packets again, police said, quoting Anbu’s complaint.