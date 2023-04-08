Group thrashes man, slaps his wife as their dogs poop in open space

A 32-year-old man says a four-member group thrashed him and slapped his wife after their pet dogs defecated in an empty space near Electronics City, South Bengaluru. One of the attackers claimed the land belonged to him.

Sai Chaitanya, a businessman, suffered injuries to his head, neck, stomach, back, left eye and shoulder in the alleged attack.

Police arrested the suspects for causing hurt with dangerous weapons but released them on bail.

Chaitanya and his wife Vasudha N left their home in Chikkathoguru with their two dogs on April 2. They headed to a shop in Neeladri Investment Layout to buy a helmet but returned without buying it because they didn't like what was shown to them.

Around 8.30 pm, the dogs walked to an empty space in a residential lane across the street and defecated.

As the couple waited for the dogs to finish answering nature's call, a man hurried out of a nearby building. He asked the couple why they let the dogs defecate there. He said the land belonged to him.

He asked Chaitanya and Vasudha where they lived and yelled at them. An argument broke out, and the man was joined by three others. The four men fought with Chaitanya.

The group slammed Vasudha, saying she shouldn't interrupt when two men talked. They then asked the couple to leave. Vasudha refused to leave and asked if the place belonged to them. The group slapped and thrashed her.

"One of them grabbed a log and hit me. I hit back in self-defence," Chaitanya said.

The group threatened and lunged at Vasudha when she tried to capture a video of the incident. She called the police. Polic earrived after 25 minutes because they were struck in traffic, Chaitanya said.