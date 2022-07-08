GST set to nudge up room rates in at least 100 city hospitals

Patients, who need hospitalisation in the city, will feel the pinch of rise in tax from July 18. They will have to pay Rs 250 more for a hospital room in the city that costs Rs 5,000 a day.

The Goods and Service Tax Council has decided to levy 5 per cent GST on non-ICU hospital rooms, and hospitals in Bengaluru have decided to pass on the burden to their patients.

Hospital associations have petitioned the health and finance ministries against the new tax. “Hospitals have no option but to pass on the burden to the patients, reducing affordability and availability of healthcare,” said Dr Thomas Chandy, director of Hosmat Hospital.

Demanding that the tax be withdrawn, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) said at least 100 hospitals in the city provide beds priced at more than Rs 5,000 a day. Rooms with lower tariff are exempt from GST.

“Implementation will also be a challenge since many hospitals are yet to register with the GST Council. Also, we are not sure whether insurance companies will cover the additional billing. For patients, out-of-pocket expenses are likely to go up,” said Prasanna H M, president of PHANA.

‘Will hit quality healthcare’

Healthcare practitioners are countering the argument that the tax will impact only those who take up luxury rooms.

“Sometimes patients cannot be moved to a general ward from the ICU because of the high risk of infection. Such patients have to be kept in isolated wards, which cost more than Rs 5,000,” said Dr R Ravindra, medical director of Suguna Hospital, Rajajinagar.

“In a metropolis, even a twin-sharing room may be priced higher than Rs 5,000 per day,” said Dr Deepak Balani, chief of medical services, Sakra World Hospital.

Experts working in the public health sector said the move could demotivate NGOs trying to help those who cannot afford quality healthcare. “The increased expenses will no doubt bring down the number of people voluntary organisations can help,” said Elizabeth Cherian Paramesh, vice-president of Alliance for Health Promotion.