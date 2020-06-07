Guard stabbed over 'parking' outside apartment

A security guard at an apartment complex was stabbed multiple times by two unidentified men ostensibly over vehicle parking.

Tajammul Ahmad Shah was attacked while entering the apartment complex at Alexander Street in Richmond Town, central Bengaluru, around 7.30 pm on June 4.

He had been to Richmond Supermarket and was entering through the apartment gate when the men confronted him. They asked him how dare he objected to them parking their two-wheeler in front of the apartment. As Shah started arguing with them, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back.

Shah ran into a flat but the duo barged in and stabbed him in the shoulder and near the ankle. He started screaming for help, forcing the attackers to flee. They, however, warned him against going to the police. Shah nonetheless filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Ashoknagar police who have taken up a case of assault causing grievous injuries with a deadly weapon and trespass.

According to a police officer, Shah guards only one flat and has nothing to do with the entrance of the apartment. It's a mystery that they attacked him over the parking issue, the officer added.