Guest lecturers at ITI demand pay for lockdown months

Guest lecturers in government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) protested against the non-payment of wages during the lockdown in the last two years.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Govt ITI Guest Lecturers Committee said the government has denied them the benefit of salary during the lockdown, which was extended to degree diplomas and other lecturers.

“Many guest lecturers have been working for over 15 years. Though the government fixes a ceiling of Rs 400 per day and four hours of work, they are working for eight hours,” it said.

The denial of salaries for the lockdown months has made the lecturers distraught and so they have sought the chief minister’s intervention.

