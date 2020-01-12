'Guiding Force' event a hit with students

Hundreds of civil service aspirants thronged to the “Guiding Force” workshop organised by ‘Insights IAS’ in association with Deccan Herald and Prajavani in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The response was overwhelming, forcing organisers to arrange for additional seats. The workshop was basically to guide civil service aspirants about basic preparations, concentration while attempting the exams and involvement in work after getting selected for civil Service.

IAS officer C Shikha, senior IPS officer M N Anucheth who cleared IPS examinations at the age of 24, Prof K R Venugopal, vice-chancellor of Bangalore University who has several degrees from various global universities, were present at the workshop and motivated the aspirants by sharing their experience.

G B Vinay Kumar, director of Insights IAS, explained to students the importance of coaching while preparing for civil service examinations.

Aspirants who attended the workshop asked various questions including how to cross hurdles and clear civil service examinations, how to prepare for exams by overcoming work stress and managing family life and how to make individual plans to crack the exams. Experts present at the event answered all the queries.

Interestingly, students who were doing their final year undergraduate courses were also present in the event. Students from PES University, BMS College of Engineering and Law, Bangalore Institute of Technology, HKBK College, Seshadripuram College, National College, MES College and others attended the workshop.