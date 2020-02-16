Gun-runners who rented weapons for film shooting caught

Police have cracked down on two gun-runners who allegedly procured blank firearms from Mumbai and rented them for film and television production.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized 28 unlicensed guns and 76 bullets by arresting Mohammed Junaid, 38, and Mohammed Tabrez, 45, by raiding a house in Gurappanapalya, South Bengaluru, following a tip-off. Among the seized firearms were 11 pistols, 10 guns similar to .303 rifles, seven guns similar to sten guns and 76 bullets similar to 9 mm bullets. A case has been registered at the Suddaguntepalya police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime-2) K P Ravi Kumar said it's illegal to sell or rent blank firearms without procuring a licence under the Arms Act. According to him, the two men had been running the business for a long time. They would procure the guns from Mumbai for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 apiece and sell them for Rs 1 lakh each. The officer suspected that the duo also had contacts with gangsters.

Another senior officer said the suspects didn't have any other vocation but had amassed wealth by dealing in the firearms. He said they were investigating whether the men had contacts with extremist groups.

"The blank guns make far more sound than our service revolvers/pistols. It's easy to scare people by firing these weapons. These guns may as well have been used in robberies and dacoities," the officer added.