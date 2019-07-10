Hackathon at REVA University

Smart India Hackathon-2019, Hardware Edition, began at REVA University here on Monday.

The national-level, five-day event provides engineering students with a platform to showcase their tech prowess and resolve complex issues that we often encounter in daily lives. As many as 1.2 lakh students from 2,235 colleges had sent entries for 198 statements that were submitted by more than 40 industries and nine union ministries and government departments.

After scrutiny and evaluation, around 2,000 participants from 250 teams of 178 different participating colleges, including IITs and NITs, are participating in the event in 19 different nodal centres spread across nine states, one Union Territory and the New Delhi. These teams will provide innovative hardware solutions to 124 problems.

The themes of problem-solving given to students are in the areas of robotics and drones, smart communication, clean water, energy/renewable energy/waste management, software-web app development. REVA University Chancellor P Shyama Raju inaugurated the event. Elangovan Kariappan, assistant innovation director, Innovation Cell, MHRD, S Y Kulkarni, vice-chancellor, REVA University, and M Dharnamajaya, registrar, REVA University, were present.