HAL donates two ambulances to Bengaluru government hospital

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) donated two ambulances to Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College & Research Institute (BLCMC&RI) on Thursday.

R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL, said that “these specialised ambulances can be used for transporting patients who require medical monitoring while in transit and non-invasive airway management.”

The ambulances are equipped with air-conditioning, a basic life support system, analog oxygen delivery system, auto-loader stretcher trolley with floor mounting mechanism, added Alok Verma, Director HR, HAL.

There are three major Government Hospitals under BLCMC&RI - Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital, HSIS Gosha Hospital and BBMP Super Specialty Hospital. These are presently converted as Covid-19 hospitals for emergency treatment.

An MoU was also signed between Venkateswara Rao, GM (CSR) of HAL and BLCMC&RI, represented by Dr Manoj Kumar, Director and Dean. The MoU relates to up-keeping and maintenance of ambulances by BLCMC&RI.

Last month, HAL had created and handed over the Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The facility has 160 beds with other supporting infrastructure.

The facility has 178 beds with other supporting infrastructure. "All beds are currently in use," a HAL spokesperson said.