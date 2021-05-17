'Happy Hypoxia' driving many Covid deaths, doctors worried

Amid the ongoing ICU bed shortage, a percentage of Covid-19 sufferers are finding themselves out on the lurch after their oxygen saturation levels dropped without warning.

The condition, called Happy Hypoxia has been documented between 20 per cent and 25 per cent of all hospitalised cases requiring oxygen, pulmonologists say.

“There is no psychological reason for the manifestation of this condition and it has not been observed on a large scale in any other disease as it has with Covid-19,” explained Dr Ravindra Mehta, Senior Pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals.

The condition is rooted to low oxygen levels in the blood supply. Hypoxia serves as a warning signal for the imminent failure of vital body organs like the kidneys, brain, heart, and is usually accompanied by prominent breathlessness.

In the case of Happy Hypoxia, there is something that prevents the respiratory system from understanding that oxygen content in the blood is declining, Dr Mehta added. Consequently, in the initial stages of sickness, the patient appears to be outwardly fine and “happy.”

According to doctors, in a healthy person, oxygen saturation is generally above 95 per cent. “But what we are seeing under this condition is that people are unaware that there is a problem with their Spo2 levels until it hits 70 or below,” explained Dr C Nagaraja, Director of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease.

At that stage, families scramble to secure an ICU bed, few of which are vacant at any given time in the ongoing pandemic.

As per data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on May 14, no beds were available among the 542 ICU beds and 537 ICU-Ventilator beds allotted for Covid patients in the city.

This was the plight faced by 40-year-old Akram (name changed), an otherwise healthy man without comorbidities who unexpectedly suffered a drop in oxygen saturation on May 13, 10 days after he first showed minor Covid-19 symptoms. “Being on medication, he was fine and doing his various activities. No oximeter was used to check his levels,” said his sister, Nazia G.

On May 13, however, Akram’s breathing became laboured. “We discovered that his oxygen saturation levels had dropped to 70. Today, even with oxygen support, his saturation level is at 65. We have since been trying to find an ICU bed - without success,” Nazia added.

Late presentations

Despite its nomer, Happy Hypoxia could be responsible for a slew of Covid-19 deaths. “At RGICD, 50 per cent of our cases are due to this condition. The prognosis is grim as these patients usually come to the hospital when it is too late. We have lost many patients after two to three days,” Dr Nagaraja said. “People must constantly monitor their Spo2 levels.”