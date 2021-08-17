Harsha Perikal Foundation donates kits at old age home

Harsha Perikal Foundation distributes kits at old age home

They also gave away 100 white canes to Vikas Disabled Trust and 100 blankets for those with disabilities

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 17 2021, 00:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 04:42 ist
Shruthi Perikal and her son Arav of the Harsha Perikal Foundation distribute kits to the inmates of Aasare old age home.

The Harsha Perikal Foundation recently organised a charitable event at Aasare old age home and donated clothes, sweaters, food, snacks and other items to the inmates.

Shruthi Perikal and her son 17-year-old Arav H Perikal interacted with the inmates and distributed the kits. They also gave away 100 white canes to Vikas Disabled Trust and 100 blankets for those with disabilities, besides 200 hygiene kits for the women employees of Karley Garments.

The inmates applauded Arav for the act of giving at a young age. The foundation has been helping people hit by the pandemic in many ways. It fed over 400 people in orphanages and elderly care homes daily at the height of the second wave.

