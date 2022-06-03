HC asks Palike to remove lake encroachments

The High Court on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to remove encroachments in Subramanyapura and Begur lakes and submit a compliance report in six weeks. A division bench headed by Justice Alok Aradhe passed this order while hearing a PIL relating to encroachment of lakes.

During the hearing, the bench noted that the extent of encroachments in these two lakes was stated in the compliance memo submitted by the state government. The same was recorded in the order of the court dated April 18, 2022. The court has directed the officers of the BBMP to initiate eviction proceedings immediately and also asked the state government to extend logistical support if the same is requested by the officers.

Earlier, Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa informed the court that under the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority Act, 2014, a notification has been issued under which an officer of BBMP has been appointed as the designated officer empowered to remove these encroachments.

As per the compliance memo submitted by the state government, Subramanyapura lake has encroachments on 1 acre 7 guntas; the space is utilised for a link road between Subramanyapura and Uttarahalli. A further encroachment of 3.39 acres by slum dwellers has been identified. The slum is also identified and notified as Bhuvaneshwari Nagar Kolache Pradesha, Uttarahalli, as per an order dated March 18, 2005. The memo stated that the removal of encroachment has to be carried out by the Slum Clearance Board.

The memo said an extent of 6.37 acres of Begur lake area has been encroached upon by private people. The authorities claimed to have cleared 1.36 acres, while the remaining area measuring 5.1 acres will have to be cleared. The government has taken up 3.26 acres of lake area for the purpose of Nice Road and public road. And 11 guntas is utilised for the formation of an island in the lake to develop tourism.