HC asks state govt about PPE available for doctors

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday asked the state government to provide details on the demand and availability of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for medical personnel in the frontline of the battle against the COVID-19 disease.

The court also sought details about the labs authorised to test the samples, besides issuing a series of directions related to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Hearing public interest litigation, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice B V Nagarathna directed the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to investigate several aspects brought to the court’s notice.

Doctors at the pathology department of the ESI Hospital in Kalaburagi sent an email to the high court, stating they were not given masks though a patient showing COVID-19 symptoms visited the hospital and later tested positive for the disease. Health workers from Bidar also sent an email, saying they were not given masks and PPE kits.

“The government must submit to the court whether it has estimated on the requirement of masks and PPE kits, besides communicating an action plan to procure this equipment,” the court said, asking the government to clarify if PPEs are made available to private hospitals at a cost.

With the Karnataka Legal Services Authority (KLSA) expressing concern in its submission to the court that the situation would worsen if the migrant labourers are not provided with the facilities, the bench directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to trace workers stranded in different parts

of the state and rehabilitate them.

It also asked the civic body to work with organisations like Credai to track the affected labourers.

The bench also sought details on the available ventilators at various working facilities and if qualified staff are at hand to operate them.

“The government should submit a report on the effort made to procure ventilators and isolation beds,” it said, posting the matter for further hearing to April 9.