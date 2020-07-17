HC fines corporator Imran Pasha for false submission in bail plea

The high court has penalised Padarayanapura corporator Imran Pasha and 21 others for false submission in their bail applications.

Justice H B Prabhakara Sastry ordered the corporator and 21 of his followers to pay Rs 5,000 each to the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The corporator and his followers were arrested by JJ Nagar police in June for taking out a procession in violation of the lockdown rules to celebrate his discharge from a Covid care centre. They then moved the high court for bail.

But their counsel sought to withdraw the petition, saying they may approach another competent court for a similar relief. The government pleader said there were media reports that Pasha had obtained bail from an ACMM court.

The high court held the bail petition was against Memo R (J) 46/2011 of December 12, 2011, which mandates that any person approaching the court for bail must mention that no other case has been filed or is pending before any court seeking the relief concerned.

"It is not even known whether the petitioners have, at the time of filing the similar petition in the ACMM court, disclosed that a similar petition has been filed before this court under this petition and the same is pending. In such a case, necessarily cost has to be imposed for permitting the petitioners to withdraw this petition as not pressed," the judge ruled and ordered Pasha and others to pay a cost of Rs 5,000 each to the relief fund within seven days.