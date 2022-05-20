HC quashes BBMP's Rs 69.70 lakh demand notice to school

The Karnataka High Court has quashed the demand notice by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the payment of Rs 69.70 lakh as betterment charge/fee from Good Shepherd Convent in the city to grant permission for the construction of additional floors.

The court said that if there is no provision to charge a fee there can be no demand and if there is no provision for imposition of impost, there can be no impost.

The school management had sought permission for construction of four additional floors on the existing building in June 2014.

The BBMP raised a demand for payment of Rs 69,70,520 as betterment charges/fee, as a pre-condition for approval of the plan.

The city civic agency claimed that it has got power to demand betterment charges in terms of Section 18 (1) of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning (KTCP) Act.

The BBMP also claimed that the demand is made even in terms of Rule 37-A of the Karnataka Planning Authority Rules, 1965.

The school management challenged the demand notice contending that that betterment charge under Section 18(1) can be levied only when a change of land use is sought.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pointed out that the petitioner institution has not applied for change of land use and BBMP cannot demand betterment fee/charge by taking recourse to Section 18(1) of the Act.

The court also noted that under rule 37-A of Karnataka Planning Authority Rules, levy of fee is contemplated on permission being granted for change of land use under Section 14A of the KTCP Act.

“If there is no provision to charge fee, there can be no demand and if there is no provision for imposition of impost, there can be no impost, is the settled principle of law, as rendered in plethora of judgments of the apex court and that of other constitutional courts,” the high court said.

The court also said that the order would not preclude the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in inspecting the property and raising any demand strictly in consonance with the law.