HC refuses to quash FIR against landowner in civil dispute with developer

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to quash an FIR against a property owner who had entered into a joint development agreement with a real-estate developer in Indiranagar. The mere pendency of civil proceedings can be no grounds for quashing a criminal investigation which may arise out of a common dispute, it ruled.

In December 2019, Indiranagar police had registered a case of cheating, criminal intimidation and trespass against the property owner and her manager following a complaint by Nitesh Indiranagar Retail Limited.

The landowner and her manager moved the high court seeking the quashing of the FIR, contending that the matter was essentially a civil dispute to which the developer had given a cloak of criminal offence. The petitioners cited an arbitration award that had held that the developer is not in possession of the said property.

The developer, however, argued that the civil dispute has not yet reached its finality and that the suit is pending before the city civil court. The correctness or otherwise of the criminal case has to be decided only during the trial, the counsel for the developer stated.

Both the sides cited court judgments on the issue of criminal complaints amid civil disputes.

After hearing both the parties, the court said that merely because there is a civil dispute between the parties, the criminal prosecution cannot be quashed if criminal culpability is found in the complaint.

Justice H P Sandesh pointed out the apex court has clearly held that a criminal complaint cannot be quashed only on the grounds that the allegations made in it appear to be civil in nature. If the complaint discloses the commission of a cognisable offence, the investigating officer should be allowed to investigate the matter and unearth the crime, the court stated.

“In the present case, petitioners have sought for (the) quashing of the FIR and the Investigating Officer has to probe the crime as per the procedure established under Code of Criminal Procedure. Hence, there is no merit in the petition to invoke Section 482 of CrPC to quash the proceedings,” the court said.